The Carbon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a suspicious vehicle believed to be connected with an early morning robbery at the Lost Village Saloon in Roberts.

The sheriff's office released a picture of what appears to be a small light colored sedan, possibly white or silver, in the area during the time. The sheriff's office says the vehicle has loud exhaust.

As for the suspects in the robbery, the sheriff's office says there were two males, both were wearing ski masks.

One of the men was armed with a gun and ordered an employee inside the business to hand over cash and get on the ground.

The man with a gun is described as a white man standing 5'7 with an average build.

The second man is only described as 5'7 with a stocky build.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information in this case to contact their office 406-446-1234.