Two men are rescued from Holter Lake near Helena after falling through the ice.

According to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, search and rescue crews and local fire personnel rescued the two men at approximately 4:30 Sunday.

A third man was with them, however he did not break through.

He was able to call for help.

According to Sheriff Dutton, the rescue operation took about an hour and 20 minutes.

The two men were evaluated for hypothermia on the scene.