HARDIN, Mont. - Two men involved in the jail break from Big Horn County in February 2020 appeared in Big Horn County court Tuesday.

Stephen Caplett, one of three inmates who escaped the jail that night, was charged with one felony count of escape and a felony count of burglary.

The judge sentenced Caplett to 10 years on the escape charge and five years on the burglary charge. The sentences will run consecutively.

During the sentencing, a dispatcher, who was attacked the night of the inmates escape, shared a statement about the impact the incident had on her.

She said she and Caplett grew up together, and that he saw her being attacked that night and didn't help.

Before his sentence was handed down, Caplett stood up and offered an apology to the dispatcher and to the court.

"I've known her for over 20 years and there's nothing I can do or say to undo what was done that night. You know, I hope in the near future she can find it in her to forgive me. I also want to apologize to the Big Horn County for showing disrespect to the courts, to the prosecutor, and I'm content with whatever you're about to give me Your Honor. Thank you," Caplett said.

An accomplice to the escape, Robert Burgess, was also sentenced for his role in the escape.

Court documents state Burgess picked up the three inmates once they broke out of jail that night.

Burgess is sentenced to five years in a state prison with three years suspended on a charge of obstruction of justice.

Andrew Parham was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Sept. 2020 for his role in the escape.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.