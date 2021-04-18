Two men dead after Tesla crashes while in self-driving mode

Two men were killed in a fiery crash involving a self-driving tesla in Texas Saturday night.

Investigators report that no on was in the driver's seat, when the 2019 model-s Tesla smashed into a tree at a high rate of speed.

One victim was in the passengers seat and the owner was n the back of the car.

The vehicle appears to have been in autonomous or self-driving mode and didn't make a proper turn which caused the accident.

The fire was so intense, first responders had to call Tesla to figure out how to extinguish the blaze.

It took nearly four hours and more than 32-thousand gallons of water to battle the intense fire caused by high-energy batteries.