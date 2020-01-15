Two men charged with deliberate homicide following fatal shooting in April outside Lee's Saloon

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Two Montana men face multiple felony charges following a fatal shooting on April 6, 2019. The shooting happened just outside of Lee's Saloon in Downtown Billings.

Charging documents say 36-year-old Gregory Boyd and 40-year-Old Deandre Gulley are both suspects. Billings Police Detectives are trying to find out which of the two men is responsible for shooting and killing 24-year-old Shane Nez Perce.

Charging documents say the shooter was provoked when a fight ensued between two groups of men outside of the bar. One of the men was knocked unconscious. According to court documents, the shooter opened fire at the crowd around 2 a.m. Bullets made contact with three different men. One of them was Nez Perce. He was shot in the back and died within an hour at St. Vincent Healthcare. Another man was shot in the leg, and another bullet hit a man's shoe.

Court documents state the man shot in the leg says Gulley was the shooter, but a bystander says Boyd was the shooter. The Montana State Crime Laboratory confirms Boyd had gun shot residue on his right and left hands. Charging documents also say both men fled Billings after the shooting. Boyd and Gulley are charged with multiple felonies including deliberate homicide. The investigation is ongoing and we will keep you informed with the latest updates.