Two people are being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on charges of aggravated kidnapping.

According to charging documents, Timothy Lamewoman Jr. and Shannon Sullivan are charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault following the report on April 12th.

According to the statement taken from the victim by police the victim, identified as E.L., was walking near family services when the accused arrived in a vehicle exited and started beating the victim with fists and a hammer.

E.L. told police the pair forced him into a car and continued beating him before dumping him by a river where he lost consciousness.

E.L. told police he was picked up by a passing vehicle and taken back to family services who called for medical help.

Lamewoman declined to speak with police before being arrested.

Sullivan denied any knowledge of the incident described by E.L.