The Dodge Ram crashed into a Toyota Tundra that was turning east onto First Avenue N from Twelfth Street. A man identified as Justin Bighair, 33, was driving the Tundra with a 31-year-old male passenger.

BPD said the 19-year-old woman died at the scene, the 31-year-old Tundra passenger was treated at the scene and then was released. Ambulances brought Hunter and Bighair to hospitals for medical examination and treatment.

Hunter and Bighair were both arrested and are jailed at the Yellowstone County Detention Center. Hunter is charged with three counts of felony criminal endangerment. Bighair is charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence and three counts of felony criminal endangerment.

The Yellowstone County coroner will identify the deceased 19-year-old woman after an autopsy and informing the family.