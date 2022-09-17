BILLINGS, Mont. - Two people were injured in a shooting on the Rims in Billings.

The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports that around 3:45 am Saturday, an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old woman were shot after an argument.

Both had serous injuries and took a personal vehicle to the hospital.

A male suspect reportedly fled the area.

BPD says an investigation is ongoing.