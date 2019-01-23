Two garbage trucks out of service after vehicle fire Wednesday morning

Early Wednesday morning, two garbage trucks received heavy fire damage at Republic Services.

The vehicle fire occurred at 1:16 AM at the Republic Services building on 344 Nall Ave.

A release from Billings Fire says the two trucks received fire damage to the interior of the cab and is considered a total loss. Two other garbage trucks received minor exterior heat damage.

Billings Fire estimates $200,000 in property damage was done. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Republic Services Operations Manager Chris Loughridge told KULR-8 services will continue as normal. He declined to comment further.

We will update you as more information becomes available.