Two friends cycle across America to raise money for charity

Two friends are cycling across America, including riding through Montana, to raise money for charity.

Justin Rice and Isaac Sullivan started their journey in Tillamook, Oregon in mid-May and will end in Savannah Georgia. Sullivan says he estimates the trip will be about 4500 miles.

Sullivan said, "It just depends on the elevation we have to climb that day, but the majority of the time, we're hitting 70-100 miles per day."

Justin Rice is raising money for single mothers through the Warrick Dunn Charities Foundation. Isaac Sullivan is raising money for families of veterans through the Night Stalker Foundation of Savannah, Georgia.

Rice said, "We're not cyclists."

Sullivan agreed, "No, we're not. I bought a bike six months ago."

Rice said, "We've ridden alongside cows, just kind of running and trotting alongside with us…horses out here. It's just beautiful in Montana."

Sullivan and Rice also said a purpose of their journey is to spread love.

Sullivan said, ""I think one of the biggest things is getting out there, being adventurous, doing things that make you uncomfortable. And, also to spread love. As minorities, smaller towns in America really don't see African American males coming through their town population of maybe 100 people. It doesn't matter what you look like, the majority of people are loving, caring. We've been invited into people's homes. We've been invited into people's homes for pie."