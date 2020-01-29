Two former Billings Public School teachers make first appearance in court on drug charges

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Two former Billings Public School teachers made their first appearance in court today on drug charges.

Shawn Fritzler and Mark Kramlich are each charged with two counts: criminal possession of dangerous drugs -- a felony -- and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia -- a misdemeanor.

Fritzler and Kramlich both pled not guilty.

