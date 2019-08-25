KULR- Two are dead following a semi vs. vehicle collision on Hwy. 313.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Kyle Hayter, a semi- truck heading southbound on Hwy. 313 encroached into the northbound lane, striking a 4-door Sedan.

There were three passengers in the Sedan.

Two adult male victims, the driver and backseat passenger, were pronounced dead on scene. The female passenger was transported to a hospital in Billings via Help Flight. Her injuries are undisclosed.

The driver of the semi suffered minor, to no injuries.

The crash happened at approximately 1:30PM Sunday.

MHP says the crash occurred near mile marker 16, just South of Hardin.

An investigation is ongoing, check back for details.