KULR- Two are dead following a crash in Northeastern Montana near Bainville.

The crash included one vehicle, an International 4000 Box Truck, and a train.

The crash occurred near Road 1013 and U.S. Highway 2 in Roosevelt County.

Both the driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old male from Culbertson and a 21-year-old male passenger, also from Culbertson, were pronounced dead on scene.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the truck was heading southbound on Road 1013 and had entered onto the railroad tracks. The passenger side was struck by the train heading eastbound.

The bed of the box truck, which contained radioactive materials, broke free following the crash.

MHP Trooper David Moon says the truck was transporting low radiation materials called NORM (Natural Occurring Radioactive Materials).

Trooper Moon was told these materials are safe to handle as long as you are wearing rubber gloves.

The materials were contained shortly after the crash and there is no threat to the public following the exposure of the radioactive materials.

Road conditions were dry, although it was a gravel road.

Montana Highway Patrol received the call at approximately 5:15 Saturday afternoon.

An investigation is ongoing.