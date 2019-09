A gunman opened fire in a crowded bar in Lancaster, South Carolina early Saturday morning, killing two people and wounding eight others.

Authorities say it happened before dawn at the Ole Skool Sports Bar and Grill.

They say they believe the gunman was targeting one person, and ended up spraying the bar will bullets.

Four people were airlifted to a hospital.

No word on their conditions.

Another four people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

So far there have been no arrests.