Two construction workers are being treated at a Billings hospital for injuries after being struck by a vehicle that was driven by a man having a medical emergency.

The crash occurred near 38th St. W and Central Avenue Friday. 

Billings police say the vehicle then crashed through a fence at the Career Center and collided with multiple parked cars before coming to a rest.

The driver was transported to a Billings hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

 

