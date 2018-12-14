Two construction workers are being treated at a Billings hospital for injuries after being struck by a vehicle that was driven by a man having a medical emergency.
The crash occurred near 38th St. W and Central Avenue Friday.
Billings police say the vehicle then crashed through a fence at the Career Center and collided with multiple parked cars before coming to a rest.
The driver was transported to a Billings hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
This incident remains under investigation.