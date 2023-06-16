BILLINGS, Mont. - Two citizens of Mexico, convicted of trafficking 29 pounds of methamphetamine from Denver, Colorado to the communities of Bozeman and Billings, are being sentenced to prison this week, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

Isidro Vega Carmona pleaded guilty in February and was sentenced to 14 years of prison and 5 years of overseen release on June 15.

Risela Anahid Heredia Soberanes, Co- defendant, pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced on June 16 to two years in prison and then four years of release under supervision.

Carmona was arrested by law enforcement in October 2022 in Billings, while walking with a suitcase filled with 25 pounds of meth heading to deliver the drugs to an undercover cop.

Soberanes was found at a residency on Broadwater Ave. as she was sitting in a vehicle that belonged to Carmona, she pleaded guilty to delivering drugs from Denver, Colorado to Montana.

During one of their many investigations in mid-July 2022, allegedly law enforcement purchased cocaine from Carmona and Victor Ocampo, in a controlled manner, in Bozeman.

About a month later Carmona sold four pounds of meth at his residency to the undercover person and investigators realized the meth was transported by Soberanes from Denver to Carmona for “Guero”.

Later in October 2022 the undercover individual set up a meet where Carmona would deliver 25 pounds of meth, traveling from Denver, law enforcement later arrested them in Billings.

Twenty-nine pounds of meth is the equivalent of approximately 105,000 doses and Ocampo pleaded not guilty, pending trial.

The case was prosecuted by the Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin M. Rubich, with the FBI, the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Missouri River Drug Task Force investigated it.