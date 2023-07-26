BILLINGS, MT- Two Billings hospitals received 5-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in its latest quality review of over 4,000 hospitals nationwide.

St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic were two of 483 hospitals received that received five stars.

CMS developed Star Ratings to help consumers make more informed decisions. CMS evaluates hospitals on their performance in areas such as safety, readmissions, patient experience, and mortality after heart attack or pneumonia.

Hospitals receive one to five stars, with more stars indicating better performance in the areas evaluated.

“I want to congratulate our St. Vincent caregivers, including our provider partners, for receiving the CMS five-star recognition,” said Jen Alderfer, President of St. Vincent Healthcare and Montana/Wyoming Market for Intermountain Health.

“This is a testament to the dedication of our caregivers and our ongoing commitment to providing safe, top-quality, patient-centered care to those we are honored to serve.”

Holy Rosary Healthcare in Miles City, Montana, a sister hospital part of Intermountain Health, also received a five-star rating.

Billings Clinic received a 5-star rating for the second consecutive year in a row.

“This is a reflection of the dedication and commitment to quality care from everyone at Billings Clinic,” said John Schallenkamp, MD, Billings Clinic’s Chief Quality Officer.

“While it’s a cause for celebration, it’s also an important reminder that achieving and maintaining quality care is reliant on a commitment to continuous improvement and a focus on patients and families.

Billings Clinic has also earned consecutive Leapfrog “A” safety grades – a national distinction celebrating achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors.

“We are honored that both of these trusted, independent agencies have shown similar ratings for Billings Clinic, indicating the high quality and safe care we provide here every day,” Schallenkamp said.

Fort Harrison VA Hospital in Helena also received a 4-star rating during CMS’s quality review.

For more information on CMS quality rating, you can view the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services website.