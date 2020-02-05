There are many things in life that we take for granted. For instance, the ability to use our legs to get from one place to another. However, for Trina David, this is a challenge.

Trina suffers from a disability that impacts her mobility and makes it difficult for her to walk. Thanks to two high school students in Billings and the Go Baby Go Program, Trina will now be able to get around in style.

Maddie Bach of Billings Senior says "our teacher Mr. Wagner brought this idea to us and we are both seniors so we did an independent study with our engineering teacher and that's how we started with this."

Billings West senior Carrie Carpenter says: "we've been involved with engineering program at the career center for the last few years so we thought this was a good way to get out in our community and help out."

The way they helped out was by modifying the a children's motorized Jeep to make it easier for Trina to steer and accelerate.

"We adjusted the foot pedals so her acceleration would be up on the handlebars," says Bach.

Carpenter then says "We also added in a crossbar steering mechanism so that it would be easier for her to control the wheel with her hands like this compared to a normal steering wheel."

After Trina was strapped into her new ride, her parents watched in awe as they ere able to see their daughter become mobile thanks to the donated Jeep; something her father Rico says he is grateful for.

Rico says "we move up here from Texas, we don't know nobody and they just pick my daughter from nowhere it means a lot. A lot of kids born in Billings are like my daughter and they pick my daughter so God is good, that's the only thing I'm going to say."

For seniors Maddie and Carrie, they say this was more than just a school project, it was a way for them to make a positive difference for a little girl in need.

Carpenter says "I think it's really exciting to see that we can have an impact on other peoples lives with the skills we learned at the career center and like Maddie said I think it will be really cool to see her move around independently for the first time."

Even after 20 minutes of watching Trina test drive her Jeep across the Career Center's lobby, her father Rico says he still can't believe that his daughter was chosen to receive the gift.

"From the day the called us, to today I still think why Trina? Because there are a hundred thousand kids like my daughter out there and they picked Trina. From the day we come see the car to today I still can't believe they picked my daughter."