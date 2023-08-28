Billings, Mont. - Billings Police Officers responded to a robbery at Wells Fargo Bank on 1300 block of Main Street on Monday, August 18, at 4:29 PM.

The suspect entered the bank, made contact with an employee and demanded money with the threat of a weapon, according to a Billings Police Department facebook post written by Lieutenant Lennick here.

The suspect then fled the area, and, when responding officers located the vehicle, a low speed pursuit started, ending near Main and 6th Avenue North.

Two individuals have been detained at this time.