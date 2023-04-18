ROCK SPRINGS, WY- According to Wyoming Highway Patrol(WHP) a trooper stopped to help a person whose car had run out of gas, which ended up leading to two arrests, and a seizure of several controlled substances.

According to MHP the incident took place on April 8th, and As the trooper spoke with the individual whose car had run out of gas near Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs he smelled what seemed to be marijuana coming from the car.

The trooper became more suspicious of the person when they were giving the trooper what seemed to be unrealistic plans of travel.

A while later, another person walked out the ditch and approached the car and the trooper.

The person claimed that he was not associated with the car but couldn’t give the trooper a reasonable explanation on why he was out there.

The WHP says the trooper placed the two individuals under arrest and deployed a WHP drug detection K-9 around the car.

As the K-9 searched around the car he indicated that there was a controlled substance in the vehicle and a search of the car was performed.

Thirteen ziplock baggies of suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 11.5 pounds, 3.7 pounds of suspected marijuana, two THC vape cartridges, one pack of edibles, thirty-seven Adderall pills, two thousand 2,186 Fentanyl M30 pills weighing approximately 185.3 grams, and two stolen pistols were found in the car.

WHP says It was learned through the investigation that both of the individuals were in fact traveling together.

They were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance plant form, controlled substance crystal form, controlled substance fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and possession of the stolen property.