Two American teens accused of killing Italian cop

A disturbing story from Rome. Two California teenagers are in jail there, accused in the murder of an Italian police officer, just days after his honeymoon.

Italian police say the officer was stabbed eight times in a quiet Rome neighborhood as he confronted the Americans in connection to a theft.

According to the Italian police, the teens have confessed after they were arrested on Friday in a four-star hotel in the Prati neighborhood of Rome.

At this point, a lot of details are still unclear, but according to the police, this a drug deal gone wrong, and the officer who was killed was investigating the theft of a bag.

Saturday there was a brief hearing today in Rome. Afterward, the attorney for one of the subjects said his client was exercising his right not to answer questions in court today.

In addition to murder, both suspects are also being investigated for attempted extortion.

In Italy on Saturday, much of the attention is centered on the victim.

He was a 35-year-old officer named Mario Ceriello Rega. He was a newlywed who had just returned from his honeymoon.

His murder has prompted an outpouring of grief across the country. Flowers are being left at the scene of his death; the Italian Interior Minister offered his condolences on Twitter.

Rega's funeral is expected to be held Monday, in the same church where he was just married.