ROUNDUP, Mont. - Two adults were killed and three children were injured in a crash that happened near Roundup Monday at around 6:25 p.m.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report a vehicle was going southbound on US Highway 87, went off the road for an unknown reason, hit the guardrail and rolled several hundred feet down an embankment.

The 43-year-old male driver and a 35-year-old male passenger were declared dead on arrival.

A 7-year-old girl, a 6-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy were injured and transported to nearby hospitals.