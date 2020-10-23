"Twindemic": COVID-19 and flu season

BILLINGS, Mont. - Some medical experts are calling the cross between coronavirus and flu season a "twindemic."

Both COVID-19 and the flu are respiratory illnesses that affect the nose, throat, upper airways, and cause pneumonia, but Dr. Dan Kent, Chief Medical Officer for Community Plan United Health Care in Washington says losing the sense of smell is only linked to coronavirus. He also says people can have COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

Wearing a mask, watching your distance, washing your hands and staying home when you're sick can protect against both illnesses. This year, the flu vaccine protects against more strains compared to last year. The peak of flu season is in the months of November, December and January.

Dr. Kent says even something as simple as sneezing or coughing in your shirt and not your hand can help prevent the spread.

"The more you can put that moisture of your sneeze into your own shirt, the less you are putting it out into the community and you are protecting the folks around you," he says, "and this year more than others, I would talk to your friends and family or the people you visit with, the people you go to sports events with and try to create social bubbles."

Dr. Kent encourages people to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible, but you can also get vaccinated at any point during flu season.