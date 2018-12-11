A wild turkey is being fitted for a prosthetic leg in Yellowstone County.
The leg is just a trial leg and the bird will be monitored for the next week to see if it can manage with the prosthetic.
The turkey which is known as “Catherine” had her leg amputated in October after two attempts to save the damaged appendage. But a problem with blood flow made it impossible to save the leg.
Dave Pauli with The Humane Society of the United States explains how the prosthesis came to be.
“I posted on Facebook we had to amputate. A surgeon from India contacted me and said he could make a prosthetic for it. And, so we said, we'll try it. And so it arrived from India last week. We fitted it a little bit yesterday and the rest today and it's on the bird now and it all depends on how it wears on the birds stub and how much weight it puts on; but there is the potential this bird will have a prosthesis.”
Dave Pauli says that this is a one-time thing and they will not be seeking out other wounded birds for prosthetics.
The Humane Society of the United States is expected to send the bird to a local wildlife sanctuary in the near future.