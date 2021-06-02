BILLINGS - Tumbleweed, a local organization focused on supporting and serving youth in the community, received a special Community Builder grant totaling $20,000.

The community Builder Program is a unique initiative designed to support charitable organizations and nonprofits that RDO team members are passionate about and serve the greater good in their communities, Tumbleweed Executive Director Georgia Cady wrote in a release.

The grant came from the Offutt Family Foundation, which originally awarded Tumbleweed $10,000. That was then matched by the R.D. Offutt Company.

This year, RDO team members were invited to apply for grants to support mental health nonprofits, specifically those addressing youth depression, anxiety and suicide prevention. They believe this theme speaks to a need in the community that has drastically been on the rise, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cady said the grant “will go towards the Drop-In Center, which recently reopened in March of 2021, to help serve the most vulnerable youth in the community. This money will provide them with basic needs, get them access to caring adults, and change the trajectory of their lives.”