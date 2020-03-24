Tuesday is Great American Take-Out Day

BILLINGS, Mont. - Restaurants are celebrating 'Great American Take-Out Day' to encourage people to order delivery or pick up from local eateries during the coronavirus outbreak.

All dine in options in Yellowstone County are still closed to prevent the disease from spreading.

Richard Boggs, Head Chef at Stacked, says delivering take out is keeping them afloat during these unprecedented times, but Stacked employees have had to make sacrifices during the mandated closure.

"Everybody's hours got cut, obviously as a small business we didn't have the ability to just send everyone home and pay them throughout so my guys are doing their best in the kitchen and then we are doing our best out front to make sure our staff that really needs the help and the hours -- that they're getting it," he says.

Boggs says they have kept the menu the same and they are thankful for all the customers who have ordered take out this past week. The closure of all dine-in restaurants and bars was ordered by Yellowstone County Health Officer and President of Riverstone Health, John Felton, on March 16th. An amendment to the order extended the closure from March 23rd to April 10th.