BILLINGS, Montana - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in Montana detected a record 50 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2022, with the greatest number of firearms discovered at Billings Logan International Airport. Every one of these firearms was discovered during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on property. Nationwide last year, TSA officers found 6,542 firearms at 262 different airports.

Below is a summary of TSA firearm discoveries at Montana airports and nationally for the past five years:

Airport 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 BIL 9 7 6 12 17* MSO 7 6 4 12 11 BZN 4 10 8 8 10 GPI 1 2 5 7 7 GTF 3 6 1 5 5 HLN 4 3 0 1 0 Montana totals: 28 34 24 45 50* National totals: 4,239 4,432 3,257 5,972 6,542*

.

* Record number of firearm discoveries.

“The trend in Montana mirrors the trend nationwide when it comes to the number of firearms travelers are bringing to the security checkpoint. My hope is that highlighting this issue will serve as an incentive for gun owners to reacquaint themselves with the rules on traveling with a firearm on a commercial aircraft,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Montana Kc Wurtsbaugh. “And, for those who don’t follow the rules on traveling with a firearm, I am grateful for the TSA officers who work daily to screen all travelers and their carry-on property to ensure that no security threats make it into the cabin of an aircraft.”

The five U.S. airports with the most TSA firearm discoveries are Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which topped the list with 448 firearm finds. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport came in second with 385 followed by Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport with 298; Nashville International Airport with 213 and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport with 196. Orlando International Airport; Denver International Airport; Austin-Bergstrom International Airport; Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Tampa International Airport round out the Top 10.

In 2022, TSA screened approximately 761 million passengers and crew at airports nationwide. TSA officers across the country discovered firearms in carry-on luggage at a rate of 8.6 firearms per million passengers screened. Stated another way, TSA detected one firearm for every 116,394 travelers screened.

Below is a table summarizing the number of travelers screened for every firearm discovery at Montana security checkpoints last year.

Number of travelers screened in 2022 Number of travelers screened per TSA firearm find BIL 411,700 24,217 MSO 448,900 40,809 BZN 1,192,800 119,280 GPI 445,100 63,585 GTF 151,900 30,380 HLN 88,800 NA

When a TSA officers sees the image of a firearm on the X-ray screen, TSA immediately notifies the local airport law enforcement agency, which responds to the security checkpoint. Law enforcement removes the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and makes contact with the traveler. What happens to the firearm and the traveler is up to discretion of airport law enforcement.

In addition to potential criminal citations for bringing a firearm in carry-on luggage, TSA can levy a civil penalty again the traveler. Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount include whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

Individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck® expedited screening benefits revoked for a period of time. The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense and if there is a repeated history of violations.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is also prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.

At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts. Prior to traveling, passengers are encouraged to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with local and state laws. TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements.

TSA has additional traveler information specifically related to the transportation of firearms and ammunition. A full summary of TSA’s civil penalties for prohibited items is also available.

TSA reminds passengers to be aware of the contents of their carry-on bag prior to coming to the security checkpoint. TSA has multiple resources available to passengers to help them determine whether an item is permitted in carry-on baggage, checked baggage or not at all.

Travelers can use the “Can I Bring” feature on the TSA website or on the TSA mobile app, myTSA. Travelers can also Tweet or Message “@AskTSA” if they have a travel question or are unsure if an item is allowed through security in a carry-on bag. Just snap a picture or send a question and get real-time assistance daily from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST.