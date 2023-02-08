BILLINGS, Mt: Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Billings Logan International Airport discovered loaded firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage two days in a row this weekend, fueling concerns about gun safety at airports all across the nation.

Most gun owners in Montana agree that gun safety is extremely important.

However, traveling gun owners in the Treasure State are still making some rookie mistakes.

In fact, TSA officers in Montana found 50 firearms in carry-on luggage in 2022, with the most firearms seized at Billings Logan International Airport.

Jeff Roach, the Director of Aviation and Transit at Billings Airport, said that they has strict security measures in place to keep travelers as safe as possible.

“Here at Billings Logan International Airport, we are trying to be a good partner with TSA to help them deal with the number of firearms that are carried into the passenger screening checkpoint. We are doing that by putting their material, their press releases and videos out on our website and our social media and we are also taking every opportunity that we have to share with passengers that firearms at the passengers screening checkpoint are never allowed,” added Roach.

Andrew Stapleton, the owner and operator of Black Butte Gun Range said being aware of the do's and don'ts for traveling with guns is extremely important if you decide to take one with you when travelling.

“It has to be in a hard case, a lockable hard case. The gun has to be unloaded and the magazines could be unloaded but they have to be out of the gun and ammunition has to be in a factory box and then they just have to be locked,” explained Stapleton.

Prior to travel, TSA encourages passengers to check the contents of their carry-on bags and gun laws at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with state and local laws.