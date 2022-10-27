BILLINGS, Mt: Billings Logan International Airport has some good news for travelers ahead of the holidays.

Passing through TSA at Billings Logan will be much faster going forward as the new technology allows passenger to keep their electronics and liquids in their bag for security screenings.

Overnight, TSA personnel relocated dozens of security screening equipment, including three new computed tomography scanners, to the new checkpoint on the second floor of the airport to screen travelers' personal carry-on bags.

These CT scanners provide advanced explosive detection capabilities by applying a sophisticated algorithm helping to generate a 3-d X-ray image of the contents of a carry on, reducing the number of bags that need to be checked again.

Lorie Dankers, a TSA Public Affairs Spokesperson, said that this new security screening technology not only keeps travelers safer but it's more convenient for them as well.

“It is a very exciting day for TSA here in Billings because we have a brand-new security checkpoint. For travelers, it's really good to know that you can leave your electronics in your bag, you can leave your travel size liquids in your bag. No need to remove those. Also, there’s plexin glass barriers so travelers aren't able to take their bags prior to them finishing being screened,” explained Dankers.

The TSA also wants to remind people that the opening of these new X-ray machines is smaller than what they have seen in the past

“Any personal property, any carry-on luggage needs to be placed into a bin. Please don’t place it on the rollers, don’t place it on any conveyor belt. If you have a larger item or an oversized item, just mention that to the TSA officer and they will work with you to get that screened,” emphasized Dankers.