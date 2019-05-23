Trump pledges $16 billion in aid for farmers

President Donald Trump pledged another $16 billion in aid for farmers hurt by the recent trade policies with China.

The latest bailout comes atop $11 billion in aid the President provided farmers last year.

The President has imposed import taxes on foreign steel and aluminum, among thousands of Chinese products.

Trading partners have since retaliated with tariffs of their own, focusing on U.S. agricultural products.

Colter Brown with Northern Ag Network said farmers would rather have trade, than receive money from the government.

"I tell you every single one I've talked to said they'd rather have trade and not have aid or bailouts or whatever term you want to use. They would rather just produce a crop and sell it, than take government money. I did talk to one farmer yesterday up north near Turner and he said 'it's not very fun to grow a crop and sell it to the government,' we don't really want government money but prices the way they are it is going to make a different for a lot of producers between making money and losing money," said Brown.

Brown said in the first round of trade aid distribution, it was just a check producers had to apply for based on their production.

He said this time, the USDA is trying to not effect producer planning decisions. But Brown said this program incorporates more commodities, helping a larger variety of Montana producers.

Politically, Brown said for the most part most farmers he speaks to still do support what the President is doing.