Former President Donald Trump had some rare praise for his successor Joe Biden Sunday regarding the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The former President called the removal of US forces from the country's longest war "a wonderful and positive thing to do."

Trump follows his fellow former presidents Bush and Obama in supporting the troop pull-out in Afghanistan.

But Trump criticized the Biden timeline waiting until September 11th, as his plan was to do the withdrawal by May first.

The former president also did not like the choice of date, because he believes it's a somber anniversary that should be kept only as a day of remembrance.