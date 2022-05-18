Trump-backed candidates, how did they do and what does it mean for Montana?

It’s safe to say that Tuesday’s primary election was a report card for the Trump agenda.

So how did the people of America grade the former president's message and, what does it show for future races?

For the most part, the former presidents support translated into victories.

23 of his total endorsements out of 26 won.

The big upset was North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn, following weeks of controversy and scandal, he was defeated by a state senator.

Cawthorn tweeted that moving forward he will support his opponent.

The other race that is still too close to call involves Trump back TV doctor, Dr. Oz, currently 2,500 votes separate him and his opponent.

Closer to home the Idaho gubernatorial has also generated huge headlines.

Trump-backed, Janice McGeachin, the Lieutenant Governor of Idaho lost her primary against current Republican Governor, Brad Little.

McGeachin has made headlines over the last year for her criticism of the governor, calling him not conservative enough. When the governor was out of state she reversed Covid policies and executive orders.

We even have reporting available to us that democrats crossed party lines to vote for Little to keep McGeachin out of office.

Janice Puente of North Idaho says she’s afraid about what’s happening in her state.

“I know a lot of my friends as Democrats got Republican ballots,” Puente said.

Previous primary data in the state of Idaho shows more people voted for Little in this primary than the last primary.

In 2018 Governor Little received 72,000 votes, now a few factors are at play here, he had multiple challengers and he was not the incumbent. The Democrats received roughly 38,000 votes in 2018.

So how did it change this year, Governor Little received 147,000 votes, and Democrats received 24,000. In the general election in 2018, Governor Little received over 300,000 votes.

McGeachin grabbed 80,000 votes in the primary. With her message resonated strongly in North Idaho.

Trump backed candidates in Idaho running for House and Senate, both won.

What this data shows is that Trump-backed candidates with the exception of these two major races are doing well.

President Trump supported 26 candidates, and the vast majority won.

Meaning for candidates like Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale, if no major bombshells are dropping between now and the June 7 primary, they stand a solid chance of advancing into the general.

The Trump endorsement is being received by voters meaning that there still is a place for the Trump agenda in Washington.