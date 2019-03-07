On Wednesday, the Trump Administration announced their intent to strip wolves of Endangered Species protections in the lower 48 states.

The Trump Administration will release the proposal to the public in the next few days, outlining their plan. We do know de-listing wolves would give the job of managing the wolf population back to the states.

The Western Environmental Law Center says they disagree with the Administration's decision, saying the proposal is "politically motivated."

The WELC added in a release that the best available science says Gray Wolves are not recovered, and they plan to challenge the Fish and Wildlife Service in court for any premature removal of endangered species protections for Gray Wolves.

Colter Brown with the Northern AG Network says both the Bush and Obama Administration tried to get wolves off the list, and ranchers hope the Trump Administration can succeed with this proposal. B

Brown said, "Definitely good news for ranchers, the wolf issue is a big challenge and predators in general especially here in Montana, where we have a lot of livestock like lambs and calves that just get preyed on by wolves and bears and coyotes so to be able to take those wolves off the endangered species list and return that management to the states is a big success;

not just for the ranchers, but also for the state itself and for the conservation practices that we put in place."

Brown added if you are a wolf advocate thinking this is a bad thing, he said it's actually a good sign because it shows the wolf population has recovered and then some. It will also give the power to manage these wolves back to the states who know what is best.