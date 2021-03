UPDATED: MARCH 17 AT 5:46 P.M.

According to BPD, 1st Avenue N. and Main Street near MetraPark have been reopened to most traffic.

They said the eastbound merge lane from 1st Ave. N. toward Lockwood will remain shut down until approximately 7 p.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS - Travelers should avoid the area of 1st Ave. N. and Main St.

A semi trailer has tipped over and is blocking traffic near MetraPark.