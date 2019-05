Billings Police are on the scene of a crash on the 600 block of Main Street.

A vehicle crashed into a building just after 4pm.

Multiple first responders are on the scene.

This crash is at the intersection of Main Street and Hilltop Road.

We're told the businesses impacted by the crash are "Posh Salon" and "Tattoos."

Investigators don't believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. They are exploring a possible medical issue.