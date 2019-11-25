KULR (Crow Agency) - Crime rates on native land is no new issue.

A discussion was held Monday in the Cultural Center at Little Big Horn College, a discussion Crow Chairman A.J. Not Afraid says is needed for the future of safety on the reservations.

"There's a lot of jurisdictional issues that are involved, so how can we collaborate and get some boots on the ground to enforce the law and provide some law and order," says acting Crow Tribe CEO Karl Little Owl.

As one representative called it, it's the issues that hits home.

Getting those additional boots on the ground is a priority for the safety of native communities. Crow Secretary R. Knute Old Crow says a serious lack of funds leaves the Crow Reservation with only a few officers to help in times of distress.

Simply put, they need more funds, now.

Tribal authorities are looking to do whatever they can to build mutual trust among all parties, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, Montana Highway Patrol, and other federal agencies. It takes a team to combat these hard hitting issues.

"We just continue knocking on Senator's doors," says Not Afraid when asked what is next.

Voicing sternly his belief that our country's funds are all at the central level.

Chairman Not Afraid continued by saying, without great oversight and implementation, all of the money is being collected by career bureaucrats. This, instead of funds being allocated into struggling communities like the ones found on our reservations.

Not Afraid staying optimistic though that this will be the first of many meetings. A big step today was simply getting on the same page.

"Finally got, first of all, the Crow Tribe's 3 branches (to) all come together. The Judicial, the Executive, and Legislative branch so we're all in unison.

Not Afraid ended by saying he hopes the Crow government isn't viewed as vigilantes by the U.S. government, and the future of those lands depends on it.

"The communities deserve a good justice system, the communities deserve a good presentation of law enforcement so the elders and the youth can feel more safe," said Not Afraid.