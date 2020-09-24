BILLINGS, Mont. - Some local patriotic residents met on the Rims across from the Billings Logan International Airport Thursday, waving American flags and cheering, all to show support for troops being deployed overseas.

Troops from across the state took off around noon from the Billings airport Thursday, flying to Poland, where they will be deployed for the next 9 months.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, friends and family were not allowed to go inside the airport to send off the troops.

Instead, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), who supports troops overseas, had the idea to have a send off big enough to see from the sky. After they spoke with those troops on the flight, it seems like the plan worked.

"This is a younger group, so they have not really had a send-off, and because they couldn't be with family, the send-off was going to be extra special, because they would be able to see us down here with the flags. She did send a photo to me from the air and she said they were all cheering and emotional," said co-organizer Peggy Miller.