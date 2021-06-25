Trio of Montana State Bobcats compete at U.S. Olympic Trials

A trio of Montana State Track and Field stars competed on Friday at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Carley VonHeeder of Plains placed 16th in the Javelin with her top throw of 47.10 meters.

Drake Schneider took sixth in his heat, 14th overall in the 400m hurdles coming in at time of 50.89 seconds.

The final Bobcat to compete on Friday was Duncan Hamilton who was running in the men's 3000m Steeplechase finals.

Hamilton started strong in the middle of the group before falling to the back of the back. He finished 14th out of the 14 runners at 8:45.67.