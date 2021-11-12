LAME DEER, Mont. — Tribal officials with the Northern Cheyenne are studying a pair of Cheyenne moccasins that may date back to the late 1800s.

The moccasins were recently found in Oklahoma.

Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Teanna Limpy says each tribe has a distinct way they make moccasins, which makes them immediately recognizable from one Indigenous community to the next.

With this pair, she noted a number of stylistic features that distinctly connect the moccasins to the Cheyenne Tribe. One of those characteristics is the durability.

What makes the moccasins even more rare is that they are specifically made for women.

"That's fulfilling because it's really rare to be able to see those things, and be able to be in the presence of such old items that were made in a really sacred way," Limpy said.

"Moccasins are very, very powerful. That's why we're always giving thanks, we're always appreciating these items because we really praise them and pay tribute to them because it means a lot to us. It gives us goosebumps every time, and it's a good feeling," Section 106 Coordinator Gary LaFranier said.

Limpy tells us it's rare to find a pair of moccasins so well preserved for so long. But she also says there are many artifacts around the world that were dispersed over the course of history.

If you have something you think may be connected to an Indigenous tribe, you are encouraged to get in contact with someone who may be able to connect you with the tribe that item belongs to.