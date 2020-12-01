BILLINGS, Mont. - A new effort between the Department of Justice and tribes on the Flathead Indian Reservation addresses missing and murdered indigenous people.

This is a pilot program that’s the first of its kind, and when all the details get worked out, tribal leaders here in Montana say they hope their response plan for MMIP cases can be used nationwide.

"Hundreds of women, men, and children that were missing or were murdered, and it goes back several generations,” said Tribal Councilwoman Shelly Fyant.

When it comes to missing and murdered indigenous people, members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes feel the effects personally.

"Having a working group within the tribe is a result of us losing one of our own, and that is tribal member Jermain Charlo,” Fyant said.

The tribes have partnered with the Department of Justice to work on a tribal community response plan, to take greater action on MMIP cases. But U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme says this plan is different than others like it.

"These efforts are going to be driven by each tribal community and tribal council itself, as to what needs to be done and what is appropriate,” Alme said.

The goal is to create a combined response from tribal governments and law enforcement, with a big emphasis on improving communication. For example, if a missing person's case involves several jurisdictions.

"It's going to be seamless for the handoff on who is going to be the lead jurisdiction, and if it goes into multiple jurisdictions, who follows up on that,” said Tribal Police Chief Craige Courture.

There's also an emphasis on building trust between tribal communities and law enforcement. In the coming weeks when guidelines for the response plan are established, the plan will be used as a framework for tribes to use across the country.

"Developing community working groups that can help respond when someone goes missing,” Alme said.

We're told the goal is to have the tribal community response plan done by December 11, and when it's done it'll be the first one completed in the country.