While stuck at home you may have come across the viral sensation beauty challenge taking over the internet called the Brush Challenge. Some Northern Cheyenne woman have made their own brush challenge video, but with a bit of a twist.

Calling it the Tribal Brush Unity Challenge, dozens of Northern Cheyenne woman of all ages participated, dressing in their ceremonial regalia.

Lauren Small Rodriguez, a citizen of Northern Cheyenne Nation, came up with the idea and says the main point was for Northern Cheyenne woman to come together and honor their traditional values in order to uplift their community.

Lauren says another main drive for the video was to remind people to look out each other. According to Lauren, there has been a lack of essential health care and food distribution on the reservation.

Lauren says they are looking for people to make donations so they can get proper protective equipment and supplies.

Lauren says she enjoyed putting the video together and hopes it will make a difference.

“It was amazing, such a good opportunity for us to get our pow wow regalia our ceremonial regalia out and express ourselves as Cheyenne women as Cheyenne girls and as Cheyenne people, to wear our bead work and our specific patterns that represents our identity as a Cheyenne tribe.”, says Lauren.

The tribal brush challenge is not only for the Northern Cheyenne tribe. Lauren says she wants other tribes to take notice and make their own videos to come together and strengthen their communities.

According to Lauren many tribes are lacking cleaning supplies, masks and food. If you are interested in donating to the Northern Cheyenne tribe click on this link, https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/cheyenne-fight-covid-19?utm_campaign=oc&utm_medium=facebook&utm_source=crowdrise&fbclid=IwAR0Nn1PASlCHjq3xni26qbKoHvSHUyweGsnjJJJ-IL5g0Quf_GO9M1ZnJmQ