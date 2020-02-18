Trial of former Billings elementary school teacher scheduled to start February 18

The trial of former Orchard Elementary fifth grade teacher Brent Skelton is scheduled to start Tuesday, February 18 at 9 a.m..

An affidavit said Skelton is facing two counts of felony sexual assault for "multiple instances of inappropriate touching." The affidavit also said, "Some of the incidents occurred during class."

The school district placed Skelton on leave when the allegations were brought forward. He later resigned. The alleged offenses took place between August 2018 to August 2019.

If convicted, Skelton faces four years to life behind bars.