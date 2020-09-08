Trial begins for Ballot Interference Prevention Act in Yellowstone County District Court

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Yellowstone County District Court held its first day of trial Tuesday regarding the Ballot Interference Prevention Act, or BIPA.

If enforced, BIPA would restrict the number of ballots one person can turn in to six ballots, and it would only allow friends, family members, or acquaintances to turn in an absentee ballot for another person.

The plaintiffs, comprising five tribal members and two voting rights organizations, argue BIPA would significantly impact Native Americans' right to vote in Montana because Native Americans on reservations often pool their ballots together or rely on ballot collectors to deliver their ballots. They say distance from reservations to elections offices, a mistrust of the mailing system, poverty, and inclement weather are all hardships Native Americans on reservations face, which makes it difficult for them to cast their votes individually.

Marsi McLean, Executive Director of Western Native Voice and Montana Native Voice and also a direct decedent of the Blackfeet tribe took the stand virtually Tuesday morning. McLean says starting in 2012, around 30 community organizers would help collect ballots on reservations and deliver them directly to elections offices throughout Montana. According to their records, 853 ballots were collected from all Montana reservations that year.

Over the next few years, as these organizers were able to spread more awareness and education to their communities, more voters turned out for elections. McLean says more than 7,000 additional votes were cast in the 2018 midterm elections compared to 2014. She says there have been no reports of alleged voter fraud since the implementation of ballot collectors in these communities.

Shelly Fyant, Tribal Council Chairwoman of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes on the Flathead Reservation also took the stand virtually Tuesday. She says racism is another reason why many Native Americans don't go to the polls. She provided the court with a personal encounter she had when attempting to register to vote with her Tribal ID.

"So I pulled it out," she said, "And the lady looked at it, and she kind of made a face and she handed it to the next guy who checked it off on his sheet for the list of voters and she told him, 'Wow, we're getting pretty loose on IDs we accept these days."

Tribal IDs are a valid form of government issued photo identification. Fyant says her experience can be used as a teaching moment for everyone, especially elections administrators as we near closer to the general election.

The trial is expected to last several more days, and it will be up to the state to make its case for enforcing the Ballot Interference Prevention Act before the general election.