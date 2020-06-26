BILLINGS- The Yellowstone Conservation District is giving away 400 trees on Saturday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars and Winery. The address is 1335 Holiday Circle, Billings. Only one tree per family.

There are six types of trees available: cottonwood, silver maple, green ash, apricot, dogwood and golden willow.

The Yellowstone Conservation District said the trees were originally supposed to be given out for Arbor Day.

Vice Chairman for the Yellowstone Conservation District Clint Peck said, "We still want people to look at conservation. Trees are a great way to do that. They beautify our landscape. They make us feel good when we plant them. And, they're great for the environment."

If you come down for a tree, they say to plan on social distancing.

Billings Parks and Recreation has rescheduled their Arbor Day event as well. It will now be held on September 24.

If you are interested in helping to plant trees in Missoula, Trees for Missoula is planting trees at two playgrounds this weekend. They will be at 44 Ranch Playground on Saturday, June 27, and Boyd Park Playground on Sunday, June 28.