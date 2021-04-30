Tree giveaway in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Conservation District is giving away 580 trees for Arbor Day.

The trees will be given away on Friday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars and Winery. The address is 1335 Holiday Circle, Billings.

"I really think the impact of not only a tree giveaway, a tree planting, is your part in our environment," Leroy Gabel of the Yellowstone Conservation District said. "And, also to provide stability to the environment of Yellowstone County."

There are five types of trees being given away: American Plum, Cottonwood, Dogwood, Green Ash and Catoneaster. Gabel said the trees will come with planting instructions.

This is the fifth year the Yellowstone Conservation District has given away trees in celebration of Arbor Day.