Traveling Frankenstein exhibit on display at MSU Billings Library

The Montana State University Billings Library is featuring a traveling exhibit called "Frankenstein: Penetrating the Secrets of Nature."

The 6-banner traveling exhibit explores the birth of Frankenstein, the life of author, Mary Shelley, the scientific search for the principle of life, and transformation of the monster in pop culture.

"We are very excited to be hosting another exhibit from the NLM (National Library of Medicine); we enjoy seeing students come into the library to check out the display," said Reference Librarian Eileen Wright, "We are very happy that we get to be a part of this national exhibition tour once again."

The viewing of this exhibit will last until March 17th at the MSUB Library from 10 to 4 PM on Saturday's and 2 to 10 PM on Sunday's. It will also be open during the week from 7:30 AM to 10 PM Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 to 5 PM on Friday's.