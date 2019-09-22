Traveling comic performs for homeless at shelters across the country

Traveling stand-up comedian Elvis Mujic spends his time traveling the country in his van while performing for homeless shelters meaning instead of charging admission for his shows, he charges socks, underwear, feminine products and other items that in return are donated to homeless shelters around the country.

"It's the best thing to just make them feel joy or smile," says Mujic whose comedy shows bring more than just laughs.

On top of donating items that are brought to his shows Mujic will perform at the shelters in an attempt to brighten some days for those going through dark times.

But for Mujic, stardom isn't on the agenda.

"To be honest with you, I've kinda given up on trying to make it. I'd really like to do this for as long as I can and reach as many shelters and get as many items to help these people."

Donation boxes can be found around Billings at Red Door Lounge, Oktoberfest Restaurant and at multiple Anytime Fitness centers.

Mujic will be in Billings until September 30th. His next show will be at Craft Local at 7 p.m. with admission costing a donation of underwear or socks.