BILLINGS, Mont. - Staffing shortages at the Billings airport are causing long lines for travelers.

The airport is seeing shortages for staffing at airline ticket counters and TSA, which has caused some people to miss their flights.

If you have a flight out of the Billings Logan International Airport, you are urged to arrive at least two hours early.

"With most of the airlines and the TSA being short of staff, we are seeing long lines on certain days, and some passengers being left behind as they try to get through the check in and screening process. Right now, passengers really need to get to the Airport two hours before their flight time to ensure they make it on to their flight. Mornings have been especially difficult with all the airlines launching their first flights for the day,” said Kevin Ploehn, City of Billings director of Aviation and Transit.

Come October, mornings could get worse as some airline schedules change, Ploehn warns.

“It is just a challenging time for hiring and we expect this situation to continue right into the holidays, so arriving early is the best way to avoid any issues," Ploehn said.