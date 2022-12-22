BILLINGS, MT. - Temperatures in the Billings area are remaining in the single and negative digits, causing delays for travelers, and staff at the Billings-Logan International Airport.

"We're seeing a lot of harsh weather, especially East of here," said Kevin Ploehn, the Director for Aviation and Transportation in Billings.

"I hope people that come to the airport are patient," said Ploehn.

"We're seeing some delays, but hopefully no cancellations. Everyone wants to get going, so it's all about trying to be mindful of that. Planes are full, so keep in mind what you need to get going."

Ploehn concluded in saying he expects less delays later in the week, as temperatures in Billings are predicted to remain below zero until Friday afternoon.