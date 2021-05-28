BILLINGS - AAA is expecting more than 37 million people to travel 50 miles or more away from home this Memorial Day Weekend, which would be a 60% increase from 2020.

At the Billings Logan International Airport alone, more than 4,000 people are expected to board planes over the next four days.

For travelers like Robert Pawley and his wife, they planned for the large crowds at the airports, but the effects of the busy travel weekend across the country delayed their arrival to Montana.

"It was wild. We got there two hours to make sure we got there on time but it was three hours delayed which made our connecting trip from Dallas delayed as well," Pawley said. "We missed it actually so they put us in a hotel. So now we're super late. We're actually missing a lot of the wedding festivities for it but we'll see the actually ceremony, so we aren't missing out too much."

Director of Aviation and Transit Kevin Ploehn says May screening numbers are about 80% of what they were in 2019.

While the long weekend is just beginning, the heaviest day of travel in Billings is expected to be on Monday. Ploehn believes about 1,500 people will be boarding planes in the Magic City.